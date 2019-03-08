Be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door

A warning has been issued to householders following reports of rogue insulation traders calling at homes in the area.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning after individuals have been calling at properties in the county stating that their home does not meet building regulations.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have received reports of individuals calling at Suffolk properties stating that their home does not meet building regulations.

"The traders then go on to advise that they may be eligible for a grant. Other reports suggest that the rogues state that as the property does not meet building regulations, they will be subject to higher council tax.

"If anyone has entered into a contract for insulation, they can cancel within 14 days by writing to the company.

"Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep."

Trading Standards said that if you have been contacted and are worried, or if you are approached by these individuals, call the national Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.