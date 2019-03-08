Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door

PUBLISHED: 09:24 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 12 May 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door. Picturee; Suffolk Trading Standards

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door. Picturee; Suffolk Trading Standards

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following reports of rogue insulation traders calling at homes in the area.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning after individuals have been calling at properties in the county stating that their home does not meet building regulations.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have received reports of individuals calling at Suffolk properties stating that their home does not meet building regulations.

You may also want to watch:

"The traders then go on to advise that they may be eligible for a grant. Other reports suggest that the rogues state that as the property does not meet building regulations, they will be subject to higher council tax.

"If anyone has entered into a contract for insulation, they can cancel within 14 days by writing to the company.

"Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep."

Trading Standards said that if you have been contacted and are worried, or if you are approached by these individuals, call the national Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

Most Read

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘You are what this show is all about’ - Simon Cowell praises Norfolk 89-year-old for moving vocal tribute to late wife

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Hunt continues after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

Knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child. Picture: Google Images

‘You’re not welcome here’ - angry protesters confront Katie Hopkins and Ukip members in Great Yarmouth

Katie Hopkins and the Ukip battlebus are greeted by placards and protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

‘They are extremely lucky’: Major rescue effort as teenager plummets 15ft from sea wall

The ladder being lifted out of the sea at North Denes, Lowestoft, after two youths were rescued. Pictures: Mick Howes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Everything you need to know about the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

Coxford's Butchers are co-hosting the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash Picture: Coxford's Butchers

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberately started’ rubbish blaze

Fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished a deliberately started rubbish fire on St Francis Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images

Be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to be wary of rogue insulation traders calling at your door. Picturee; Suffolk Trading Standards

Town council is missing half its councillors

Diss Mayor Trevor Wenman, centre, who did not seek relection with Sonia Browne and Simon Olander who were among the seven councillors elected unopposed. Picture: Diss Town Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists