'You could be left £315 out of pocket' - Warning over postal scam

The hoax chain email and Facebook post circulating has prompted a warning from Suffolk Trading Standards. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Archant

Householders are being urged to remain vigilant and be wary of a chain email and Facebook post circulating as it is "a hoax."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning people not to forward the message on to anyone, despite its claims that a "postal scam could could leave you £315 out of pocket."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "It is that time of year when we have to remind everyone that a chain email and Facebook post circulating, warning about a postal scam that could leave you £315 out of pocket - is a hoax!

"If you receive this via a message or email just delete it and do not to forward it to anyone.

"If you see a post on Facebook, do not share it.

"The chain email refers to a service operating on 0906 6611911 that was shut down by PhonepayPlus (then ICSTIS) in December 2005.

"PhonepayPlus subsequently fined the company that was operating the service, Studio Telecom (based in Belize), £10,000.

"The service is no longer running and has not been running since December 2005."