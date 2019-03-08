Search

'Don't be tempted': Scam warning issued over £1,000 Argos voucher giveaway

PUBLISHED: 06:30 12 November 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about a post claiming that everyone who shares and takes part in an Argos giveaway post will be in a chance of winning £1000 in vouchers, is currently circulating on Facebook. The post is fraudulent. Picture: Google Images

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about a post claiming that everyone who shares and takes part in an Argos giveaway post will be in a chance of winning £1000 in vouchers, is currently circulating on Facebook. The post is fraudulent. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Householders are being urged to be wary of a fraudulent Facebook post claiming that people could be in with a chance of winning £1,000 in Argos vouchers.

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning people "don't be tempted to participate" in sharing an Argos giveaway post as it "is fraudulent."

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "A post claiming that everyone who shares and takes part in an Argos giveaway post will be in a chance of winning £1000 in vouchers, is currently circulating on Facebook.

"This post is fraudulent and has no connection to Argos.

"Nobody who participates will receive the vouchers.

"If you see one of these giveaway posts, don't be tempted to participate.

"You have no chance of winning the promised prize, and you may risk your privacy and security by sharing your personal information with online scammers."

It comes after Suffolk Trading Standards issued a similar warning about a £50 Morrisons voucher giveaway, which is also fraudulent.

