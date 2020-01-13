Search

'Hang up': Warning over 'imposter Citizens Advice' calls

PUBLISHED: 12:33 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 13 January 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following a spate of scam telephone calls from someone falsely claiming to be from Citizens Advice.

Trading Standards officers have had reports from people in Suffolk after attempts have been made to con them out of money and their personal details.

Urging people to "beware imposter 'Citizens Advice' callers", a post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Reports have been received of cold-callers falsely claiming to be from Citizens Advice in order to con people out of their personal details and money.

"Cold-callers are offering debt advice in order to access bank details.

"If you receive a similar call, Hang Up!"

If you suspect a scam, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

For more information on what to do if you are caught up in a scam, or if you have had a suspicious call, visit www.actionfraud.police.uk

