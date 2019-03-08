Search

'Do not click this link': Warning issued over phishing scam email

PUBLISHED: 09:07 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 25 July 2019

A warning has been issued Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Nicolas Herrbach

Householders are being urged to be wary of a scam email.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning about a scam email purporting to be from the TV Licensing company.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have been made aware of a scam email purporting to be from the TV Licensing company.

"It claims that your TV licence has failed its renewal, and that you need to set up a new direct debit using a link in the email.

"DO NOT click this link.

"This is a phishing scam designed to steal your personal information and bank details.

"If you receive it, report the scam email to Scams Action by calling 0300 330 3003 and then delete it.

"If you have any doubts about the current validity of your TV license, contact the TV Licensing company DIRECTLY using information available on their official website www.tvlicensing.co.uk

"Always be careful clicking on links included in emails.

"No matter how official it looks, you never know whether the sender is who they say they are."

