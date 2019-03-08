'Do not click on the link': Warning issued over scam email

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over a scam email.

Householders are being urged to be wary of a scam email.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the 'Scam Alert' warning after a Suffolk resident received a very convincing email.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Please be careful of this very convincing scam email received by a Suffolk resident.

"The email purports to be from Anglian Water - Love Every Drop, threatening to disconnect people if they don't click on a link to update their personal details.

"This is a fake email!

"If you receive it, report the scam email to Scams Action by calling 0300 330 3003 and then delete it."

Suffolk Trading Standards urged people "do not click on the link!"