'Do not click on the link': Warning issued over scam email

PUBLISHED: 13:59 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 16 July 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over a scam email. Picture: SunnyGraph/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over a scam email. Picture: SunnyGraph/Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Householders are being urged to be wary of a scam email.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the 'Scam Alert' warning after a Suffolk resident received a very convincing email.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Please be careful of this very convincing scam email received by a Suffolk resident.

"The email purports to be from Anglian Water - Love Every Drop, threatening to disconnect people if they don't click on a link to update their personal details.

"This is a fake email!

"If you receive it, report the scam email to Scams Action by calling 0300 330 3003 and then delete it."

Suffolk Trading Standards urged people "do not click on the link!"

