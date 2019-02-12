Spate of scam calls prompt warning to householders
PUBLISHED: 09:19 12 February 2019
A warning has been issued following reports that fraudsters are calling innocent householders and claiming that an arrest warrant “has been made in their name.”
Suffolk Trading Standards issued the “scam alert” on Twitter, as they warned people about the scam, and encouraged householders to make “friends, family and neighbours aware.”
They Tweeted: “Scam alert.
“We’re receiving calls from Suffolk residents who have had a message from fraudsters stating that an arrest warrant has been made in their name, due to unpaid taxes or outstanding debts.
“This is a scam! RT to make your friends, family and neighbours #scamaware.”
For further information and advice call 03454 04 05 06. To become ScamAware visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/
