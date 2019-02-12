Spate of scam calls prompt warning to householders

A warning has been issued following reports that fraudsters are calling innocent householders and claiming that an arrest warrant “has been made in their name.”

Scam Alert



We're receiving calls from Suffolk residents who have had a message from fraudsters stating that an arrest warrant has been made in their name, due to unpaid taxes or outstanding debts.



This is a scam! RT to make your friends, family and neighbours #scamaware pic.twitter.com/XgFS4xphBm — Suffolk Trading Standards (@SuffolkTS) February 11, 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards issued the “scam alert” on Twitter, as they warned people about the scam, and encouraged householders to make “friends, family and neighbours aware.”

For further information and advice call 03454 04 05 06. To become ScamAware visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/