Trading Standards urge people to be wary of ‘fake pet sales’
PUBLISHED: 12:05 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 23 March 2019
Archant
A warning has been issued following an increase in fake adverts offering pets for sale.
With it being National Puppy Day today (Saturday, March 23) Suffolk Trading Standards has issued the warning – as they are urging people to be wary of fake pet sales on Facebook.
In a Twitter post, they said: “We are seeing, and receiving reports of, an increase in fake adverts appearing on Facebook sale pages offering pets for sale.
“These adverts are a variation of the advance fee fraud – when fraudsters target victims to make advance or upfront payments for goods, services and/or financial gains that do not materialise.”
Trading Standards said that if anyone been the victim of a Facebook pet sale fraud in Suffolk, it should be reported to 03454 040506.
For further advice, visit www.suffolktradingstandards.wordpress.com/2013/07/08/beware-of-fake-pet-sales-on-facebook/
Comments have been disabled on this article.