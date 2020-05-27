Search

Warning over ‘fake PayPal’ text messages

PUBLISHED: 13:56 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 27 May 2020

Be wary of a fake text message claiming to be from PayPal. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Be wary of a fake text message claiming to be from PayPal. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A warning has been issued to householders following reports of scam text messages that claim to be from PayPal.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to “beware of this fake PayPal text message” after a spate of scam reports.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “At first glance, it may look like a PayPal link, but on closer inspection, it clearly directs to a different domain.

Suffolk Trading Standards is urging people to Suffolk Trading Standards is urging people to "beware of this fake PayPal text message." Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

“The text alerts you to an important unread message, and that you have an issue that you need to resolve with your PayPal account.

“If you click the link as requested, a fake PayPal webpage opens in your smartphone’s browser.

“The website then asks you to log on to your account, giving the scammers access to your username and password.

“If you have any doubts, always go directly to a company’s website, not the link included in the text message.

“If you receive what you think is a fake message, forward the text message, including phone number or company name, to 7726.

“It won’t cost you anything and it means your phone provider can investigate the sender.”

Report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

