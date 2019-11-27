Search

Beware 'potential scammers' this Black Friday

PUBLISHED: 16:25 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 27 November 2019

Online shopping. Photo from Pexels/Negative Space

Trading Standards officials have issued a warning to online shoppers ahead of the Black Friday sales.

Issuing important advice ahead of the sales this Friday, November 29 they urged shoppers that "potential scammers" will be among those wanting "the deal of a lifetime on Black Friday."

A post on the Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Everyone wants the deal of a lifetime on Black Friday, including potential scammers - to them, an unwitting shopper is the perfect present.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued important advice to shoppers online ahead of the Black Friday sales. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards FacebookSuffolk Trading Standards has issued important advice to shoppers online ahead of the Black Friday sales. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

"To help you navigate the online Black Friday sales and avoid becoming easy prey, we've got some tips to bear in mind:

■ Buy from traders you know and trust when shopping online.

■ Don't trust blindly - Of course, even though these are trusted retailers, we're not advising you to trust blindly that they're giving you the best deal.

■ Do some digging - There are some stores online that aren't mainstream brands but are still trustworthy places to shop. If you feel you must shop with an unknown trader, make sure you research them first.

■ Pay securely - No matter where you're shopping, always use a secure form of payment.

■ Don't click on strange links - It doesn't matter whether you're on your laptop or on your phone or whether the link appears in your email inbox or pops up on your Facebook news feed, don't click any strange or unfamiliar ad links.

■ Update your antivirus software.

■ Know your consumer rights.

If you need advice, to report a scam or an unsafe product, contact Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

