Carve out some fun at the second annual apple and pumpkin festival

A range of the exhibits for the "Best in Show" Squash at the Produce Show. Photo: Kim Hoare Archant

Westhall is looking forward to a celebration of 'the bounty of autumn' as it prepares for its second annual apple and pumpkin festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

'Trumpkin' - winner of the Best Carved Pumpkin (adults) from Peter Smith. Photo: Kim Hoare 'Trumpkin' - winner of the Best Carved Pumpkin (adults) from Peter Smith. Photo: Kim Hoare

The festival has a range of apples from Clarke's Lane orchard, apple pressing for juice and cider making, beeswax candle-rolling, pumpkin carving competitions and of course traditional apple bobbing.

You may also want to watch:

It starts at 2pm at the village hall and playing field in Westhall, and hot drinks and seasonal refreshments will be available all afternoon.

Festival organiser Kim Hoare said: "We're really looking forward to a fun Autumn festival - this is a real community event, supported by our Community Council and all the local groups and growers.

"We're expecting to beat the 100 entries we had for last year's Produce Show, so we've made more space available for exhibits and will be open from midday for entries."

More information, such as details of categories can be found on the Facebook page Westhall Apple and Pumpkin Festival.