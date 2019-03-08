Search

'The community struggles': 24/7 cashpoint could return to town

PUBLISHED: 14:01 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 13 August 2019

Bangay branch of Lloyds bank. Picture: Nick Butcher

A local MP has met with town councillors and members of the community to discuss the possibility of installing a 24 hour cash point in the town.

On August 5, MP Peter Aldous met with Bungay town councillors to talk through the impact on the town since it's only 24/7 ATM was closed, along with the town's final bank.

In the meeting, councillors discussed the "constant problem" for the community since the loss of the Lloyd's bank branch last year.

The public meeting was held following conversations Mr Aldous had with treasury minister, John Glen, in which the local MP drew attention to the difficulties of not having a cash point available in the market town, for locals and tourists alike.

Town clerk Jeremy Burton said: "The meeting was very productive and it is hoped that a new government initiative could help the situation, this will be good news for the town and Peter Aldous must be congratulated for his work to date on highlighting the situation within parliament."

This comes a year after the Lloyds bank in Bungay closed its doors permanently.

At the time, Lloyds Banking Group closed its branch in Market Place as part of 32 closures across the UK, including Halesworth and Southwold.

It was the fifth bank closure the town has suffered and left it without either a local branch or 24-hour cash machine.

Mayor of Bungay Sue Collins said: "The community, as a necessity, has made some adjustments, but there is a whole part of the community who struggle.

"We do feel it, particularly in terms of the markets, and it has had a negative impact."

For the last year, residents have used the town's only ATM at the post office.

Other members of the community have been forced to change providers or travel to another town to do their banking.

"Through no fault of their own, people are getting snookered," Mrs Collins said.

While no decision has been made to install a 24/7 cash point, Mrs Collins said more information will emerge in the coming months.

