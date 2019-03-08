Search

Students take part in concert tour that paid tribute to fallen

PUBLISHED: 12:55 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 30 July 2019

During the wreath laying ceremony, the choir of 40 students and staff sang ‘Abide With Me’ and the anthem ‘For the Fallen. Picture: Contributed by Sir John Leman

Archant

Fifty music students and eight staff members from a local high school have returned from an emotional concert tour in Belgium.

Students from Sir John Leman, in Beccles visited Belgium for the event.

As part of the tour, the pupils and teachers from Sir John Leman High School performed at the Menin Gate Ceremony - a memorial to more than 54,000 officers and men who died before August 16, 1917.

Michael Taylor, who is the headteacher of the school attended the event and laid a wreath on behalf of the school, while others laid the wreath on behalf of the Beccles Branch of the Royal British Legion.

During the wreath-laying ceremony, the choir of 40 students and staff sang 'Abide With Me' and the anthem 'For the Fallen'.

Isabel Brown, who is a pupil at the school, said: "It was a fantastic experience.

"An excellent mix of activities and performances. I felt honoured to sing at the Menin Gate and the Cathedral in Mechelen was breathtaking," Miss Brown said.

During the wreath laying ceremony, the choir of 40 students and staff sang 'Abide With Me' and the anthem 'For the Fallen.

