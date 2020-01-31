Search

School issues warning after person in truck seen filming young people

PUBLISHED: 13:39 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 31 January 2020

Bungay High School. Photo: Archant

Bungay High School. Photo: Archant

Archant

A school has warned parents after a person in a truck was seen filming young people in the area.

The text sent to all parents this morning. Photo: ArchantThe text sent to all parents this morning. Photo: Archant

Bungay High School sent out a text alert to all of their pupils' parents and guardians on the morning of Friday, January 31, warning them to watch out for the truck.

The text reads: "IMPORTANT - White pick-up truck seen in Bungay (Manor Road area) filming a young person with [a] phone. Please be vigilant, students have been told."

It was sent by the school's headteacher Angelo Goduti.

A spokesperson for the school said that the text was sent after a truck was seen generally filming young people around Bungay, but was not a response to any incident of filming students at the school grounds.

However, the warning to parents said a person was filming in the "Manor Road area", which is a few hundred metres away from the school's entrance.

Suffolk Constabulary have been contacted for comment.

