'Queen of positivity' celebrated following fight with terminal cancer

A community celebrated the life of its "queen of positivity" Samanda Ford, who died following her fight with colon cancer.

The 59-year-old from Beccles - who was lovingly known as Spooky, has been remembered by friends and family as someone who "could put your mind to rest".

Her husband Brett Ford described her as "the love of his life" and said she was a "magnetic personality" who "everyone wanted to know or meet".

He said: "It was amazing really how many people she knew. She had all these friends, the house was like a station. Everybody loved her to bits."

Despite her popularity, Mr Ford said: "One of her sayings was 'I am like Marmite - you either like or you dislike me'."

On June 14, more than 400 people attended her funeral at Waveney Memorial Park Ellough, and on Sunday (June 23), Mr Ford scattered her ashes at Stanley Hills in Aldeby - her favourite location and a place the couple treasured together.

He said: "I am more than devastated, she is my world. There will never be another Samanda - they broke the mould."

The mother-of-four was diagnosed with terminal cancer in December 2017 and in June last year she was given just months to live.

Despite her deteriorating health, she continued to volunteer at charity events and supported her friends and family as well as the wider community.

"She was selfless, even when she wasn't very well," he said.

In January this year, she ditched tradition, dusted off her finest outfit and hosted an leopard print theme "awake-wake", with 50 people attended the party at the Ingate pub in Beccles.

At the time, she said: "I have always had a positive outlook on life and I didn't want to have the wake after the funeral when I wasn't there. I wanted everyone to have a happy experience, because we should live as happily as we can.

"At the end of the day, we are all terminal. If you are lucky enough to know you are going to die why not create something positive," she said.