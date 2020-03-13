Hundreds of homes hit by early morning power cut

More than 400 homes were left without electricity this morning after their power supply was cut.

UK Power Networks said that they became aware of the issue at 5.45am on Friday.

Homes in villages south of Lowestoft and Beccles were affected - 428 were initially left without power.

Engineers are currently on site to fix the problem, though 105 properties are still without electricity as of 7am.

UK Power Network said the unplanned power cut was caused by a high-voltage overhead electricity line fault.

A spokesperson said: 'We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know our teams will do everything they can to get power back on quickly.

'Engineers in our control room have switched some customers back on in the area. Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault.

'Once they have completed their assessment they will carry out repairs.'

Power is expected to be returned to all homes by around 8.15am.