Driver who 'stopped drinking at midnight' caught over the limit nearly 12 hours later

Police have issued a warning motorist after a drink driver was stopped on Saturday morning.

The 67-year-old driver was stopped in Halesworth at 10.50am on December 14.

He was found to be 36pc over the legal drink drive limit, officers claimed.

In a post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "On Saturday morning, December 14, Halesworth sergeant Lee pulled over a 67-year-old male driver at 10.50am in Halesworth.

"The driver was required to provide a sample of breath at the roadside. The result indicated a fail.

"The driver told Sgt Lee that he had not drunk since midnight, but still blew 36pc over the drink drive limit.

"Remember, a night's sleep does not always guarantee a driver is safe to take the wheel. The problem with drinking and driving is... the morning after."

The driver is now set to appear at Ipswich Magistrates court on Tuesday.