Search

Advanced search

Missing 14-year-old returns home

PUBLISHED: 11:34 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 25 November 2018

Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.

Brook Lucas was reported missing by officers yesterday, Saturday, November 25, after they issued a missing person appeal.

At the time police said that they were concerned for his welfare.

Brook was last seen at his home address in Mildenhall at around 8pm on Friday, November 23.

In the last hour he was reported to be home safe and well.

Suffolk Constabulary have thanked the public for their help.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s like losing a child’ - Dog walkers join devastated grandmother to rally against dog theft

Lynne Paul, Lauren Taylor and Rita Potter preparing to march for dog theft awareness. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

‘They are becoming a nightmare’ - Shopkeepers concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast