Missing 14-year-old returns home

Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.

Brook Lucas was reported missing by officers yesterday, Saturday, November 25, after they issued a missing person appeal.

At the time police said that they were concerned for his welfare.

Brook was last seen at his home address in Mildenhall at around 8pm on Friday, November 23.

In the last hour he was reported to be home safe and well.

Suffolk Constabulary have thanked the public for their help.