Road closed after driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

PUBLISHED: 19:51 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:21 18 November 2018

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A driver has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after their 4x4 crashed into a stationary vehicle, reported to have been a digger.

Suffolk police was alerted to reports of a crash in Mildenhall Road, near to the Walnut Tree pub in Worlington at around 6.40pm.

A police spokesman said the driver of a white 4x4 vehicle had been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The spokesman said officers had closed the B1102 between the pub and the road’s junction with Station Road, where it becomes Mill Street, while collision investigation teams work. The road is expected to remain closed for much of this evening.

The driver’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening, however police said they were “potentially life changing”.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the crash.

