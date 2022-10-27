Missing 92-year-old found by police dog Ted

Police dog Ted tracked and located a vulnerable 92-year-old missing person in Southwold - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit

A police dog went above and beyond the call of duty after successfully tracking and locating a missing person - and an officer's mobile phone.

PD Ted had his skills tested on Wednesday night (October 26) after reports that a vulnerable 92-year-old who had gone missing in Southwold.

But this canine copper rose to the challenge and the person was successfully located.

Following this, PD Ted was then tasked with another search mission.

Taking to Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unite wrote: "Not satisfied with this he then locates an officers phone which had been dropped during the search #2for1 #PoliceDogs #TedsOnFire."

