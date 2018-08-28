Knife-wielding robbers remain at large a month on from attempted jewellery store raid

Beccles GP, DR Renee Kathuria has opened a jewellry shop in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Two men who attempted to rob a Beccles jewellery shop with a knife continue to be hunted by the police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One month on from the attempted raid at Oliver and J Jewellery, in Blyburgate, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed enquiries were ongoing into the incident.

The shop owner, retired GP Renee Kathuria, and an assistant, were inside when the masked men entered the store and threatened the pair with a large knife.

They fled the scene empty handed and Suffolk Police were called.

The incident occurred shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 18.

Mrs Kathuria, who realised a lifelong dream when she opened the shop in 2017 said at the time: “It is a surprise when you realise it is real. He did threaten to stab me, but my main thought was to keep calm.

“I do hope police catch them because I hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else, but I am a big believer in trying to be helpful and kind to everyone.”

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 294.