Car crash leaves one driver injured and debris all over the road

Wrentham High Street was the scene of a two-car collision on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two cars have crashed on the A12, leaving one driver with minor injuries and one lane closed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a collision in High Street, Wrentham at 7am on Thursday, November 22.

Two cars had crashed near the pelican crossing in the street, leaving debris all over the road.

One lane was blocked while police cleared the scene and the cars, a Ford Fiesta and Ford Mondeo, were removed from the street.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and paramedics attended the scene, but it is not clear whether he left the scene by ambulance.

Police had cleared and left the site of the crash by 8.30am.