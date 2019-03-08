Road clear following two-car crash near roundabout

Police are currently on scene at an accident near the A146 roundabout in Beccles. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The road has been cleared following a road traffic collision in Suffolk.

Police attended the accident near the A146 roundabout in Beccles just after 1.30pm following reports of a two vehicle collision. .

A spokesperson from Suffolk Police said they were called to the scene at 1.20pm but traffic was moving by 2.20pm.

No one was injured in the collision.