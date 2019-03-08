Road clear following two-car crash near roundabout
PUBLISHED: 13:58 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 02 August 2019
Archant
The road has been cleared following a road traffic collision in Suffolk.
You may also want to watch:
Police attended the accident near the A146 roundabout in Beccles just after 1.30pm following reports of a two vehicle collision. .
A spokesperson from Suffolk Police said they were called to the scene at 1.20pm but traffic was moving by 2.20pm.
No one was injured in the collision.
Comments have been disabled on this article.