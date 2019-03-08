Search

Motorcyclist seen driving down town's main shopping promenade

PUBLISHED: 11:28 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 01 July 2019

A motorcyclist was seen driving down the pedestrianised London Road North in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

A motorcyclist was seen driving down the pedestrianised London Road North in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

A motorcyclist was seen driving on the pavement and down a shopping promenade, with police now investigating.

Officers from Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after the motorbike travelled down London Road North in Lowestoft on Friday, June 28 at around 1.20pm.

The matter is being treated as a suspected dangerous driving incident, anyone who witnessed the motorbike is urged to call officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/37554/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

