Driver, 78, loses tooth after being punched by cyclist

PUBLISHED: 10:21 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 July 2020

London Road, in Kessingland. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A 78-year-old driver lost a tooth after being punched in the face by a cyclist he’d overtaken.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses after the assault in Kessingland, which happened between 4pm and 4.15pm on Friday, July 3.

The driver had been travelling along London Road when he overtook three cyclists, a man and two children, with the cyclist making hand gestures and shouting at the driver.

The 78-year-old stopped the car on London Road, between the junctions of Cliff Farm Lane and Field Lane.

Upon reaching the car, the cyclist leaned into the window and punched the driver in the face, causing a tooth to fall out.

The cyclist is described as white, aged in his late 30s, with long ginger hair and facial hair.

At the time, he was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts and a cycle helmet.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 37273/20.

