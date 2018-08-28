Horse box stolen from field in middle of the afternoon
PUBLISHED: 16:46 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:46 10 November 2018
Archant
A horse box has been stolen from a Lowestoft field in the middle of the afternoon.
Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses following the disappearance of an Ifor William 511.
The equine trailer was stolen from a field near Hall Lane, Oulton between 2pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday November 7.
Anyone with information about the stolen trailer is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 37/64651/18.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
