Delays expected as police escort abnormal load

Police will escort an abnormal load. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Motorists have been warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported between towns.

Police will be escorting an abnormal load from Beccles to Lowestoft from 9.30am today (August 28).

The route will follow local roads from Beccles Business Park, then will go onto the B1127, A146, A1117, A12 and back to local roads until it reaches North Quay retail park.

In a post to Twitter, Suffolk Police said: "Motorists advised of possible delays tomorrow morning as police escort an abnormal load from #Beccles to #Lowestoft".

