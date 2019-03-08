Search

Delays expected as police escort abnormal load

PUBLISHED: 09:23 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 28 August 2019

Police will escort an abnormal load. Picture: Ian Burt

Police will escort an abnormal load. Picture: Ian Burt

Motorists have been warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported between towns.

Police will be escorting an abnormal load from Beccles to Lowestoft from 9.30am today (August 28).

The route will follow local roads from Beccles Business Park, then will go onto the B1127, A146, A1117, A12 and back to local roads until it reaches North Quay retail park.

In a post to Twitter, Suffolk Police said: "Motorists advised of possible delays tomorrow morning as police escort an abnormal load from #Beccles to #Lowestoft".

For all traffic updates, visit our live map.

