Magician's quest to bring happiness to care homes

PUBLISHED: 15:22 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 11 November 2019

Alan Nunn and his wife Rachel Pickett, from Lowestoft, will take to three care homes to perform free cards shows. Picture: Contributed by Alan Nunn.

Alan Nunn and his wife Rachel Pickett, from Lowestoft, will take to three care homes to perform free cards shows. Picture: Contributed by Alan Nunn.

A local magician is hoping to curb isolation and bring happiness to care home residents during the festive season.

Rachel Pickett and her grandmother, Joyce Girvan. Picture: Contributed by Rachel PickettRachel Pickett and her grandmother, Joyce Girvan. Picture: Contributed by Rachel Pickett

Alan Nunn and his wife Rachel Pickett, from Lowestoft, will go to three care homes to perform free cards shows in memory of Mrs Pickett's grandmother, Joyce Girvan who had dementia.

Mr Nunn said: "Her nana was a lovely lady who despite suffering from dementia and struggled constantly to remember people including family always remembered me and my magic. She used to call me her magic man and I loved seeing the smile on her face when showed her some of my tricks."

The 33-year-old said despite the efforts from the staff at the care home, some residents were just "existing".

"In honour of her, my wife suggested we offered some entertainment free of charge to local care homes in the hope of bringing some of those smiles back to perhaps those who are feeling lonely or low this time of year."

Alan Nunn, from Lowestoft who has been doing magic for 10 years. Picture: Happy Days PhotographyAlan Nunn, from Lowestoft who has been doing magic for 10 years. Picture: Happy Days Photography

Mr Nunn, who owned the Vape Store Magician's Mod in Brandon, closed his business in August to care for his wife who has connective tissue disorder.

"It affects the organs, the joints - the body is not really glued together. This was my wife's idea after coming to terms with her own long term illness and disability."

Mrs Pickett, 31, said: "I'm stuck in four walls 90pc of the time due to my connective tissue disorder so I know how frustrating and how terribly boring it can be, so I thought it would be nice to do something to try and do some good in this town and get groups of people smiling and gives me a focus for a little while.

"My Nana stayed in a care home for a while and she absolutely loved Alan's magic so I thought it would be a nice way to remember her at this time of year."

The couple has taken to social media so the community can vote for where the three 'mix n' mingle magic show' will take place.

"The response has been amazing and we are looking forward to booking in with the most voted for care homes," Mr Nunn said.

