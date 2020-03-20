Libraries across Suffolk set to close

Scaffolding recently went up at Lowestoft Library as repair work was carried out to the roof. The library remained open as normal throughout this work. Work has also been carried out. All libraries across Suffolk will be closing at the end of Friday, March 20. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Libraries across Suffolk will be closing temporarily from the end of today (Friday, March 20) amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite this, Suffolk Libraries have pledged to keep helping people after library buildings close to the public for the foreseeable future.

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries said: “We regret taking this decision but hope customers understand that we have to put people’s health and wellbeing first.”

Library buildings will close to customers from the end of March 20 and the mobile library service will be suspended.

Suffolk Libraries is now working on developing new ways of providing services to people, which will include exploring a mobile offer to customers which doesn’t compromise anyone’s health.

Charges have been suspended for overdue books and people can still contact Suffolk Libraries’ customer service team with any enquiries between Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm via help@suffolklibraries.co.uk or by calling 01473 351249.