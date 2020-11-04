Libraries to close across Suffolk – but some sites could reopen next week

Beccles Library off Blyburgate. Picture: Archant library. Archant © 2008

Libraries across Suffolk are set to close after today (Wednesday) for at least the next few days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Libraries logo Suffolk Libraries logo

However, Suffolk Libraries is aiming to reopen some sites next week offering some limited and essential services, subject to government approval.

The government’s draft lockdown regulations make it clear that some aspects of the library service may be classed as essential and can therefore continue to run.

Suffolk Libraries will close all libraries on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to provide time for staff to prepare – if it is possible – to reopen some sites.

Customers don’t need to worry about returning current library loans as return dates will be extended and fines will be suspended until December 16, regardless of whether some sites reopen next week.

The mobile library service and home library service will be suspended throughout the latest lockdown.

Suffolk Libraries popular online services will still be available and the Suffolk Libraries customer service team will still help with any customer queries during lockdown via help@suffolklibraries.co.uk or 01473 351249.