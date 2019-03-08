Search

'Scam' letters prompt warning to householders

PUBLISHED: 13:29 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 August 2019

An example of the 'scam letter' being received, as Suffolk Trading Standards issue a warning. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page

A warning has been issued to householders, urging them to ignore any letters that claim they've won a cash prize in a recent lottery draw.

Suffolk Trading Standards issued the "scam letter warning" as they encouraged householders to make others aware.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have received a number of reports from residents who have received this scam letter in the post.

"The letter states the resident has been awarded a prize of £520,000 in a recent draw.

"On calling the telephone number in the letter, the recipient of the letter is advised that a 'fee' of £1000 will have to be made to 'release' the winning cheque and bank details are requested.

"This is not linked to The Health Lottery.

"If you have received a similar letter, please bin it and do not call any of the telephone numbers provided."

If you need advice, please contact Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

