'Scam' letters prompt warning to householders
PUBLISHED: 13:29 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 August 2019
Archant
A warning has been issued to householders, urging them to ignore any letters that claim they've won a cash prize in a recent lottery draw.
Suffolk Trading Standards issued the "scam letter warning" as they encouraged householders to make others aware.
A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We have received a number of reports from residents who have received this scam letter in the post.
"The letter states the resident has been awarded a prize of £520,000 in a recent draw.
"On calling the telephone number in the letter, the recipient of the letter is advised that a 'fee' of £1000 will have to be made to 'release' the winning cheque and bank details are requested.
"This is not linked to The Health Lottery.
"If you have received a similar letter, please bin it and do not call any of the telephone numbers provided."
If you need advice, please contact Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.
