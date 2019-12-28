Search

Advanced search

Delays warning with road to be closed and traffic diverted

PUBLISHED: 10:10 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 28 December 2019

Emergency repairs will be carried out with a road closure in place on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Emergency repairs will be carried out with a road closure in place on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

The warning comes as Suffolk Highways carries out emergency work on Minden Road in Lowestoft.

The emergency work to clear "five blocked gullies causing flooding in the carriageway" is to be carried out on Monday, January 6.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

With traffic restrictions on Minden Road and a diversion in place, it states that the work will be taking place "from Northgate until Rotterdam Road."

Cadent had carried out emergency work in Minden Road "to repair a gas escape" over the past couple of weeks.

That work ended on December 27, and now Suffolk Highways will be putting a road closure in place next month.

With access to pedestrians and cyclists maintained at all times, a diversion route of 0.5km will be in operation.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Flying Scotsman to come to Norfolk in 2020

The Flying Scotsman is heading to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in 2020. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire.

New Year’s Honours 2020: Norfolk’s own Mr Christmas among those from Norfolk to be honoured

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Farke impressed by Mourinho’s impact at Spurs as City target an upset

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho saw his team grind out a 2-1 home win over Brighton on Boxing Day Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Delays warning with road to be closed and traffic diverted

Emergency repairs will be carried out with a road closure in place on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists