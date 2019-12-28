Delays warning with road to be closed and traffic diverted

Emergency repairs will be carried out with a road closure in place on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes as Suffolk Highways carries out emergency work on Minden Road in Lowestoft.

The emergency work to clear "five blocked gullies causing flooding in the carriageway" is to be carried out on Monday, January 6.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

With traffic restrictions on Minden Road and a diversion in place, it states that the work will be taking place "from Northgate until Rotterdam Road."

Cadent had carried out emergency work in Minden Road "to repair a gas escape" over the past couple of weeks.

That work ended on December 27, and now Suffolk Highways will be putting a road closure in place next month.

With access to pedestrians and cyclists maintained at all times, a diversion route of 0.5km will be in operation.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.