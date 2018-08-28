Nominations open for Suffolk High Sheriff Awards

The Suffolk High Sheriff, George Vestey, is seeking nominations for the Suffolk High Sheriff Awards 2019. Picture: Charlie Best Charles Best Photography

Unsung heroes, community stalwarts and charitable organisations are being encouraged to enter a popular annual awards ceremony.

Online nominations have opened for the Suffolk High Sheriff Awards 2019, which are designed to reward those in Suffolk who devote their time and energy to improve the communities in which they live and work, to make the county a better and safer place to live.

The High Sheriff of Suffolk, George Vestey, and Suffolk Community Foundation is inviting online nominations for the volunteers, charities and community groups, who deserve to receive an honour – with the process for nominating having gone online for the first time.

The deadline for nominations is January 20, 2019. Nominations can be made by visiting www.suffolkcf.org.uk and filling in an application form. The awards ceremony, supported by the East of England Co-op, will be held at Wherstead Park, on March 28 next year.