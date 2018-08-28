Search

Advanced search

Nominations open for Suffolk High Sheriff Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:16 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 16 November 2018

The Suffolk High Sheriff, George Vestey, is seeking nominations for the Suffolk High Sheriff Awards 2019. Picture: Charlie Best

The Suffolk High Sheriff, George Vestey, is seeking nominations for the Suffolk High Sheriff Awards 2019. Picture: Charlie Best

Charles Best Photography

Unsung heroes, community stalwarts and charitable organisations are being encouraged to enter a popular annual awards ceremony.

Online nominations have opened for the Suffolk High Sheriff Awards 2019, which are designed to reward those in Suffolk who devote their time and energy to improve the communities in which they live and work, to make the county a better and safer place to live.

The High Sheriff of Suffolk, George Vestey, and Suffolk Community Foundation is inviting online nominations for the volunteers, charities and community groups, who deserve to receive an honour – with the process for nominating having gone online for the first time.

The deadline for nominations is January 20, 2019. Nominations can be made by visiting www.suffolkcf.org.uk and filling in an application form. The awards ceremony, supported by the East of England Co-op, will be held at Wherstead Park, on March 28 next year.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast