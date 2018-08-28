Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hairdresser creates sensory space for autistic children

PUBLISHED: 09:41 10 January 2019

Caroline Parnis pictured with Oliver, 6, after a haircut at her barber in Lowestoft. Picture. Blade

Caroline Parnis pictured with Oliver, 6, after a haircut at her barber in Lowestoft. Picture. Blade

Archant

Getting a child in to a barber’s chair isn’t always the easiest thing to do.

And when the child has autism, hairdressers need to be even more sensitive.

But a Lowestoft salon is offering a solution by putting on an autism friendly service.

Oliver and his mother travel from Sudbury for more than an hour to get his hair cut at Blade in St Peter’s Street.

The six-year-old has severe autism and would struggle to set foot in a hairdresser because he found it too distressing.

Caroline Parnis is well-known for cutting children’s hair with care and precision at Blade in Lowestoft.Caroline Parnis is well-known for cutting children’s hair with care and precision at Blade in Lowestoft.

His mother Lisa Cudd, 39, said before having his hair cut at Blade, he couldn’t let anyone near his face.

Since then, she has watched her son transform.

“I can’t even tell you how much he has changed, she works with Oliver to make sure it is at his pace.

“I take my hat off to her, in the activism world a lot of people say they are going to do stuff and actually don’t but she did,” Mrs Cudd said.

Mrs Parnis registered as an autism friendly barber with the Autism Barbers Assemble.Mrs Parnis registered as an autism friendly barber with the Autism Barbers Assemble.

Business owner, Caroline Parnis is well-known for cutting children’s hair with care and precision.

The 46-year-old had a handful of regulars who were autistic and was urged to make her store welcoming.

She decided to register as an autism friendly barber with the Autism Barbers Assemble.

The Lowestoft mother-of-three has installed sensory lighting, a blue tooth television, as well as tactile toys and a bean bag to make the experience more tolerable.

She moves with the children if they resist and sits with them on the floor if they feel more comfortable having their hair cut there.

“I have come across the sensory side of things - the sound of the scissors, the sound of the razors and some children prefer sitting on the floor because they like to feel grounded,” she said.

“It is not about the hair cut, it is about the time and the effort you put in,” Mrs Parnis said.

“To get that hug, that kiss and that high-five - for them it is such a big thing,” she added, “It is amazing and I am often in tears. Parents just want their children to experience nice things.”

Mrs Parnis has plans to expand her business for children and adults living in or on the spectrum.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left, leaving Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted for the offence in 2015. Photo: Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Man accused of Norwich car park murder ‘declines to leave cell’ for hearing

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists