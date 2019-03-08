Crews tackle suspected garage arson after fire spread from wheelie bins

Police and firefighters were called to the scene just after 12am. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station. Archant

A garage caught fire after spreading from a blaze in wheelie bins which are thought to have been deliberately torched.

Appliances from North and South Lowestoft Fire Station were called to Princes Road. Picture: Lowetsoft South Fire Station Appliances from North and South Lowestoft Fire Station were called to Princes Road. Picture: Lowetsoft South Fire Station

Appliances from North and South Lowestoft Fire Station were called to Princes Road, just off the A1144 following reports of a building fire.

They were called just after midnight on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Lowestoft South Fire Station said: "00:01 #BlueWatch from #LowestoftSouth mobilised with

@NthLowestoft16 to a garage fire on Princes Road #Lowestoft.

"Crews used 2 BA, 1 HRJ, 1 Main Jet, PPV Fan and a TIC to extinguish the fire. Police attended due to suspicious nature. @SuffolkFire @LowestoftPolice"

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It was a single-storey detached garage made of brick and wood.

"There were some wheelie bins which were set on fire. The fire then spread to the garage," they said.

No-one was injured in the blaze, but police are investigating the cause of the fire.