Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Crews tackle suspected garage arson after fire spread from wheelie bins

PUBLISHED: 10:35 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 29 June 2019

Police and firefighters were called to the scene just after 12am. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene just after 12am. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station.

Archant

A garage caught fire after spreading from a blaze in wheelie bins which are thought to have been deliberately torched.

Appliances from North and South Lowestoft Fire Station were called to Princes Road. Picture: Lowetsoft South Fire StationAppliances from North and South Lowestoft Fire Station were called to Princes Road. Picture: Lowetsoft South Fire Station

Appliances from North and South Lowestoft Fire Station were called to Princes Road, just off the A1144 following reports of a building fire.

They were called just after midnight on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Lowestoft South Fire Station said: "00:01 #BlueWatch from #LowestoftSouth mobilised with

You may also want to watch:

@NthLowestoft16 to a garage fire on Princes Road #Lowestoft.

"Crews used 2 BA, 1 HRJ, 1 Main Jet, PPV Fan and a TIC to extinguish the fire. Police attended due to suspicious nature. @SuffolkFire @LowestoftPolice"

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It was a single-storey detached garage made of brick and wood.

"There were some wheelie bins which were set on fire. The fire then spread to the garage," they said.

No-one was injured in the blaze, but police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

‘Some were drowned, some were lying dead in the field’ - Farmer relives horror of dog attack which killed 33 sheep

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Picture: Julie Dacre

‘I tried everything to help her’: Heartbroken puppy owner warns of deadly disease

Ten-week-old Lotti died after she contracted the disease. Picture: Contributed by Charlotte.

Norfolk pub to re-open after new owners found

The Green Dragon public house in Thetford. Pictures:SONYA BROWN

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus journey times to be slashed as £500,000 interchange is opened

An aerial view of the new bus interchange at Round House Way in Cringleford. Pic: Transport For Norwich

‘Some were drowned, some were lying dead in the field’ - Farmer relives horror of dog attack which killed 33 sheep

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Picture: Julie Dacre

Norfolk pub to re-open after new owners found

The Green Dragon public house in Thetford. Pictures:SONYA BROWN

South Asian museum and shop in Norwich celebrates 40 years in business

Country and Eastern is based in the former skating rink on Bethel Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I’ve used design inspiration from all kinds of mushrooms’: The stories behind graduates’ exhibition pieces

Milly Symis, who is graduating from Norwich University of the Arts' fine art course. Her degree show piece is designed to represent the sights - and smells - in the aftermath of a children's birthday party. Picture: Denisa Ilie
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists