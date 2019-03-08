Crews tackle suspected garage arson after fire spread from wheelie bins
PUBLISHED: 10:35 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 29 June 2019
A garage caught fire after spreading from a blaze in wheelie bins which are thought to have been deliberately torched.
Appliances from North and South Lowestoft Fire Station were called to Princes Road, just off the A1144 following reports of a building fire.
They were called just after midnight on Saturday morning.
In a tweet, Lowestoft South Fire Station said: "00:01 #BlueWatch from #LowestoftSouth mobilised with
@NthLowestoft16 to a garage fire on Princes Road #Lowestoft.
"Crews used 2 BA, 1 HRJ, 1 Main Jet, PPV Fan and a TIC to extinguish the fire. Police attended due to suspicious nature. @SuffolkFire @LowestoftPolice"
A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It was a single-storey detached garage made of brick and wood.
"There were some wheelie bins which were set on fire. The fire then spread to the garage," they said.
No-one was injured in the blaze, but police are investigating the cause of the fire.
