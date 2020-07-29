Search

Fire crews rescue deer stuck in mud in two hour call out

PUBLISHED: 16:03 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 29 July 2020

Fire crews from Lowestoft north and south were called to Oulton Broad to rescue a deer stuck in mud. PHOTO: North Lowestoft Fire Station

A deer was rescued from mud in a Broad after a two hour operation between fire crews, the RSCPA and a local vet.

Crews from both Lowestoft north and south stations were called to Fisher Row, in Oulton Broad, shortly after 11.10am on Wednesday morning, July 29.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from both Lowestoft north and south attended an animal rescue.

“This was a roe deer which had got stuck in mud.

“Crews, along with the RSPCA and help of a local vet on scene, managed to rescue the deer.”

The fire crews did not leave the scene until shortly before 1.30pm.

