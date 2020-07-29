Fire crews rescue deer stuck in mud in two hour call out
PUBLISHED: 16:03 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 29 July 2020
A deer was rescued from mud in a Broad after a two hour operation between fire crews, the RSCPA and a local vet.
Crews from both Lowestoft north and south stations were called to Fisher Row, in Oulton Broad, shortly after 11.10am on Wednesday morning, July 29.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from both Lowestoft north and south attended an animal rescue.
“This was a roe deer which had got stuck in mud.
“Crews, along with the RSPCA and help of a local vet on scene, managed to rescue the deer.”
The fire crews did not leave the scene until shortly before 1.30pm.
