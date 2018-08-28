Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters tackling cottage loft fire in Heveningham

PUBLISHED: 12:02 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 20 January 2019

Fire crews are on the scene of a loft fire near Halesworth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews are on the scene of a loft fire near Halesworth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk are at the scene of a house fire in Heveningham this morning.

Crews were called just before 9am this morning to Halesworth Road in the village where the loft of a cottage is on fire.

Appliances from Framlingham, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Stradbroke and Great Yarmouth were all called to the scene.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “ Crews were called at 8.51am to reports of a lft fire in a semi-detached cottage on Halesworth Road, Heveningham.

“Firefighters have been using breathing apparatus and an aerial appliance to put out the fire and inspect the loft space.

“Crews are currently on the scene.”

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police look for escaped goat ‘with large horns’ in north Norfolk

The escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm. Photo: PETER ROUNCE

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists