Firefighters tackling cottage loft fire in Heveningham

Fire crews are on the scene of a loft fire near Halesworth Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk are at the scene of a house fire in Heveningham this morning.

Crews were called just before 9am this morning to Halesworth Road in the village where the loft of a cottage is on fire.

Appliances from Framlingham, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Stradbroke and Great Yarmouth were all called to the scene.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “ Crews were called at 8.51am to reports of a lft fire in a semi-detached cottage on Halesworth Road, Heveningham.

“Firefighters have been using breathing apparatus and an aerial appliance to put out the fire and inspect the loft space.

“Crews are currently on the scene.”