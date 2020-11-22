Fire crews called out to early morning roof blaze

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a blaze in Bridge Road, Lowestoft, on November 21. PHOTO: Lowestoft South Fire Station Archant

Fire crews were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning after a roof caught on fire.

Two crews from Lowestoft South, as well as one from Lowestoft North, Wrentham and Bury St Edmunds, were called to the blaze at 4.16am on Saturday morning, November 21.

Crews were on the scene, at Bridge Road, Lowestoft, for more than two hours.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Combined Fire Control received a call to smoke and flames visible from a roof at a premises in Lowestoft.

“Two crews and an aerial appliance were mobilised.

“On arrival crews requested the assistance of two further appliances.”

Taking to Twitter following the call-out, a spokesperson for Lowestoft South Fire Station said: “Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels, one jet and a selection of small tools.”