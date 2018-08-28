Search

Emergency service cadets in Suffolk wish public a Merry Christmas with festive dance video

PUBLISHED: 18:52 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 23 December 2018

Emergency services cadets in Suffolk wished the public a Merry Christmas. Photo: Lowestoft Police

Emergency services cadets in Suffolk wished the public a Merry Christmas. Photo: Lowestoft Police

Emergency service cadets who went viral in a video of the popular Baby Shark dance have set the camea rolling again to wish the public a Merry Christmas.

In September, cadets in Suffolk recorded their version of the dance craze while on training exercises in Lowestoft.

And now the East Suffolk Cadets have again taken to social media.

Lowestoft Police tweeted: “#Lowestoft #EScadets ( #emergencyservices cadets) would like to wish you all a #MerryChristmas & a Happy New Year,not quite #RAHChristmas but still pretty outstanding thank you.”

In the video two cadets, in festive costumes, can be seen dancing to Christmas music while other cadets circile through a police van in the background.

The emergency service cadets are part of a joint partnership between Fire and Police services.

The scheme operates in Haverhill, Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds and is run for up to 25 cadets.

Cadets are aged between 13 and 18 and meet for two hours per week.

For more information on the scheme email fire.businesssupport@suffolk.gov.uk or call 01473 260588.

