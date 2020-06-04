Search

Last chance to apply for domestic abuse Covid-19 support fund

PUBLISHED: 14:51 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 04 June 2020

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner. Picture: Courtesy of Suffolk PCC.

A deadline for coronavirus-related funding for domestic abuse and sexual violence services has been extended by the Ministry of Justice.

Suffolk charities and services which assist victims of domestic abuse have until the end of Friday, June 5, to apply for emergency funding which can keep them supported through the impacts of the coronavirus lockdown.

The funds, made available by the Ministry of Justice for distribution by the county’s police and crime commissioner, can be used to address short term income disruption, meet essential costs of sustaining current activities, and to address any increased demand created because of the pandemic.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, said that providing support for victims is a key part of his role.

“Each year we allocate significant amounts of money to support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence and I know many of the organisations that provide this support are having to find new ways of interacting with victims during this pandemic, which can be more costly than normal,” he said.

“I am very pleased that we have been given this additional funding but the Ministry of Justice timescales are very tight so I would encourage providers to work swiftly to get their applications back to us before the deadline.”

An initial deadline of Monday, June 1 was set, though it was extended until Friday to allow more services to come forward. The funds are hoped to assist any services between now and October 31, and any applicants have until 5pm on Friday to apply.

Mr Passmore said the funds were not exclusively reserved for larger charities, adding: “I also hope to encourage applications from small specialist organisations that support groups with protected characteristics, organisations that we may not have supported previously.”

Those applying for the support will need to outline the work of their organisation, explain how they assist victims of domestic abuse or sexual violence, and explain how Covid-19 has affected their work.

Any successful applicants will be contacted during the week commencing Monday, June 15.

More information can be found on the Suffolk police and crime commissioner’s website here.

