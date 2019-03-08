Search

'Mum is having nightmares': Lowestoft expats left homeless after fatal flash floods in Spain

PUBLISHED: 14:07 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 24 September 2019

Kara and Gordon Laird from Lowestoft, moved to Spain in 2012. Picture: Contributed by the Laird family

Archant

A expat couple from Lowestoft have been left homeless after they were hit by devastating floods in Spain, which have killed at least five people this month.

Their home in Jacrilla, near Murcia was destroyed. Picture: Contributed by Laird familyTheir home in Jacrilla, near Murcia was destroyed. Picture: Contributed by Laird family

Kara and Gordon Laird moved to the idyllic village of Jacarilla, near Murcia in south-eastern Spain in 2012.

The couple moved abroad to adopt a better and more affordable lifestyle after holidaying in the region.

However, Mr and Mrs Laird have now been left without a home, clothing, passports and family photographs after torrential rain battered the country and flash floods forced them from their house on September 13.

Their son Daniel Laird, who lives in Lowestoft, said: "My father was working at sea so knowing my mother was there by herself and hearing people's lives were taken was very alarming and, as my mother had lost her phone, I could not get in contact with her.

Their son, Daniel Laird has launched a fundraiser to rebuild their lives. Picture. Contributed by Daniel LairdTheir son, Daniel Laird has launched a fundraiser to rebuild their lives. Picture. Contributed by Daniel Laird

"Fortunately the police had evacuated her and got her some where safe."

"A few things were saved, some clothes were retrieved, some pictures and possibly the car, but they still trying to dry that out. Everything else was lost as well as other personal possessions like passports, photos of the family and phones.

"A lot of stuff couldn't be saved as the water had risen high due to riverbanks collapsing and sewage over flowing."

The 28-year-old added: "My father is trying to stay positive, my mother though has been having nightmares about it all and is extremely upset as she went through it all by herself, my father was working away as he works in the UK at sea.

"She had to get out as the rivers had burst and more water was coming.

"My dad is worried - he doesn't really care about himself, he just wants to get a roof over my mums head," he said.

Since his parents have been left homeless, the 28-year-old has launched a fundraiser so the family can "rebuild their lives".

He said: "I've started with £100 and hopes of being able to get more depending on the donations, but unfortunately I've only raised £20 since I've put it up, but I will keep trying," he added, "I wish I could do more, but financially, it's impossible".

