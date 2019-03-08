Search

Warning issued after spate of scam calls from someone claiming to be from Suffolk County Court

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 16 September 2019

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

A further warning has been issued to householders, urging them to be aware of cold callers.

It comes after a spate of scam calls have been received across Suffolk, with the latest from someone claiming to be from 'Suffolk County Court.'

With Trading Standards officers receiving a number of reports from residents, they issued the latest scam call warning.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "Reports of scam calls being received across Suffolk from someone purporting to be from 'Suffolk County Court'.

"The caller states that there has been a fine issued against the resident and that it must be paid, otherwise further action will be taken.

"The caller then goes on to ask for bank or credit card details.

"If you receive a similar call, hang up and do not give the caller any personal details."

If you need advice, please report any scam calls to 03454 040506.

