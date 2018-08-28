Traffic warning put in place for town

Caxton Road in Beccles will be shut for four days this week. Picture: Nick Butcher EDP© 2004

The community have been warned of a temporary road closure in Beccles this week.

Suffolk County Council will close Caxton Road for sewage repairs which will begin tomorrow.

The main stretch will be shut until Thursday, January 24 so workers can access a manhole to reline the sewer.

Other co-ordinated works may also take place during this period, but access will be open to cyclists and pedestrians.

An alternate route will be organised through Newgate, Station Road, George Westwood Way and Gresham Road.