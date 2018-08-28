Search

Suffolk County Council ask for opinion on CAB cuts

PUBLISHED: 16:36 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 10 January 2019

The Citizens Advice base in Gordon Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Amy Smith.

Archant

The community have been asked to give their opinion on changes to the Citizens Advice service in Suffolk after proposed cuts to the service.

Suffolk County Council are holding consultations to assess the impact to equality in the community when funding is pulled to the counselling service.

Last year, the council announced they would halve their contribution to the service by £184,000 in 2019, and then completely pull funding by 2020.

Approximately 4,000 people were helped by Citizens Advice North East Suffolk last year in branches across Lowestoft, Halesworth, Bungay and Beccles.

The consultation will run from 12 noon on Monday 17 December until 5pm, Wednesday 23 January.

All the details and the link to the survey can be found on the Suffolk County Council website.

Volunteers at Citizens Advice helped 22,000 people in Suffolk with more than 75,000 issues last year.

Did your local Citizens Advice Bureau help you overcome a difficult time? Contact Greta.Levy@Archant.co.uk

