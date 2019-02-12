Safety checks at home of retired priest ‘not robust enough’, says coroner

The Catholic Church has been advised take action to prevent future deaths after a Canon died following a fall at his Suffolk home, a coroner has said.

Canon Brian Frost, a 92-year-old retired priest, fell on June 30 last year and sustained severe head injuries.

Following an inquest a coroner’s report expressed concern that the system for checking the safety of the house was “not sufficiently robust”, as the canon was known to fall regularly and the floor tiles in the kitchen had become loose.

The retired priest had lived alone and on the day of his death his neighbours had gone to his house after hearing strange noises coming from his garden.

The inquest had heard that Canon Frost had fallen and had a nose bleed but refused ambulance or medical assistance and the neighbours left.

When they returned later that evening they found him in the kitchen on his front with a pool of blood underneath him.

The inquest concluded the death was an accident.

But Senior Coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley said the evidence had revealed “matters of concern”.

He said there was a risk that future deaths could happen unless action is taken.

Mr Parsley said that Canon Frost had become prone to falls and the evidence was the flooring at his house was not safe.

The inquest had heard that the Bishop of each diocese is responsible for accommodating retired priests of the diocese under a “grace and favour” tenancy.

The canon’s house was owned by the Diocese of Northampton.

The general understanding is that the diocese provides the property and the retired priest is responsible for maintaining it, receiving an annual payment to cover the costs of maintenance.

However, the coroner said that the system of welfare checks was “not sufficiently robust and there was no independent assessment for health and safety risks”.

“The system appears flawed, depending on the tenant, as it relies on the tenant retaining the mental capacity to identify hazards and make requests for repairs”, Mr Parsley said.

He added: “The welfare system failed to identify and remedy the fact that an obvious and serious trip hazard was present in Canon Frost’s home.”

The Diocese of East Anglia was contacted for comment.