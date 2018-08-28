Recycle your crisp packets, toothbrushes and contact lenses in new initiative

Caroline Topping will join Waveney District's Green Councillor for Beccles North, Graham Elliott and Suffolk County Councillor for Beccles Division, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw as a member of the Green Party.

The community have been asked to donate their crisp packets, toothbrushes and contact lenses in a new recycling initiative.

Caroline Topping (left) and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw recycing crisp packets. Picture: Contributed by Caroline Topping Caroline Topping (left) and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw recycing crisp packets. Picture: Contributed by Caroline Topping

Councillors Graham Elliot, Caroline Topping and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw are drumming up support to rid the typically difficult to dispose of waste in Beccles.

The initiative known as TerraCycle enables waste that can’t be placed in the blue bin to be taken back and recycled by the original creators.

Crisp packets, oral care products, biscuit wrappers, personal care, beauty products as well as Pringles packaging and baby food pouches have all signed up in Beccles.

The Greens Party councillors have also launched a give and take to allow members of the public to bring items they don’t want anymore and take home the ones they need.

Beccles Mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: ”Thanks to everyone that has supported this so far, please let us know if you can help in anyway.”