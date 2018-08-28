Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Recycle your crisp packets, toothbrushes and contact lenses in new initiative

PUBLISHED: 13:30 31 January 2019

Caroline Topping will join Waveney District's Green Councillor for Beccles North, Graham Elliott and Suffolk County Councillor for Beccles Division, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw as a member of the Green Party. Photo: Graham Elliott.

Caroline Topping will join Waveney District's Green Councillor for Beccles North, Graham Elliott and Suffolk County Councillor for Beccles Division, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw as a member of the Green Party. Photo: Graham Elliott.

Archant

The community have been asked to donate their crisp packets, toothbrushes and contact lenses in a new recycling initiative.

Caroline Topping (left) and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw recycing crisp packets. Picture: Contributed by Caroline ToppingCaroline Topping (left) and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw recycing crisp packets. Picture: Contributed by Caroline Topping

Councillors Graham Elliot, Caroline Topping and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw are drumming up support to rid the typically difficult to dispose of waste in Beccles.

The initiative known as TerraCycle enables waste that can’t be placed in the blue bin to be taken back and recycled by the original creators.

Crisp packets, oral care products, biscuit wrappers, personal care, beauty products as well as Pringles packaging and baby food pouches have all signed up in Beccles.

The Greens Party councillors have also launched a give and take to allow members of the public to bring items they don’t want anymore and take home the ones they need.

Beccles Mayor, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: ”Thanks to everyone that has supported this so far, please let us know if you can help in anyway.”

Most Read

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists