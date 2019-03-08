Diamond couple raise a glass to happy marriage after 60 years

Their daughter said the relationship blossomed from that chance meeting. Picture: Sue Oates Archant

A couple have credited their successful marriage to their independent nature after celebrating their diamond anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The couple married in Toft Monks, near Beccles. Picture: Contributed Sue Oates The couple married in Toft Monks, near Beccles. Picture: Contributed Sue Oates

Kenneth and June Codling, from Oulton Broad, rose a glass to a 60 years of marriage with their friends and family on September 5.

Mrs Codling, who hails from the Clock House in Toft Monks, near Beccles, met her husband when he asked for directions, but later found out it was all a ruse to strike up a conversation.

The 82-year-old said: "He stopped and asked me the way to somewhere, and he already knew the way there.

"We didn't go out straight away - I met him again later and I think he just contacted me again."

Kenneth and June Codling, from Oulton Broad, rose a glass to a 60 years. Picture: Contributed by Sue Oates Kenneth and June Codling, from Oulton Broad, rose a glass to a 60 years. Picture: Contributed by Sue Oates

According to their daughter Sue Oates, Mr Codling, who is now aged 90, stopped and asked her for directions to Loddon - his home town.

"Their relationship blossomed from that chance meeting," she said.

You may also want to watch:

The pair married at St Margarets Church, in Toft Monks and then moved to Tonbridge in Kent.

Mr Coding later secured the position as a chief building controls office for the local government, and was based in Great Yarmouth.

The couple moved to Oulton Broad in 1966 when their daughter was three, along with their newborn son.

At the time, they were the only people living on street and the road was still unmade.

Mrs Oates said: "Mum and Dad had very traditional roles, Mum always looked after the neighbours children, so the garden was often full of children to feed."

Throughout their marriage, the couple enjoyed bus tours through Germany as well as Scotland, and would travel overnight to take their children on holiday to Seatown in Dorset.

After 60 years of marriage, Mrs Codling said the key to a happy, long marriage was listening to one another and allowing each other to be independent.

She said: "We just did our own thing, we would each go our own way. He didn't mind it if I did my own thing.

"We have had ups and downs - it is not all honey," she added, "But we don't argue very much - he is not the type anyway."