Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP Archant

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

The boat will be moved from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, just north of Norwich, on Sunday, December 2.

It will then be taken through Norfolk and Suffolk to Ipswich Haven Marina, Key Street, Ipswich.

The route will begin on local roads before police escort the boat through the A1151, A149 and B1152.

It will then move onto the A1064, A47 and A11.

The load will turn onto Wymondham Street and Spooner Row before returning to the A11.

From there, it will go to the A1304, onto the B1506 and then the A14.

The escort will move onto the A1308 and B1113 before taking Lorraine way.

Any enthusiasts in Broughton and Sproughton will be treated to a rare sight as the load travels through both areas before reaching the A1072 towards Ipswich.

It will then turn onto the A1214, the A137 and finally Bridge Street before taking local roads to the marina.

