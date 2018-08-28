Search

Advanced search

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:14 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:15 29 November 2018

The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Archant

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

The boat will be moved from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, just north of Norwich, on Sunday, December 2.

It will then be taken through Norfolk and Suffolk to Ipswich Haven Marina, Key Street, Ipswich.

The route will begin on local roads before police escort the boat through the A1151, A149 and B1152.

It will then move onto the A1064, A47 and A11.

The load will turn onto Wymondham Street and Spooner Row before returning to the A11.

From there, it will go to the A1304, onto the B1506 and then the A14.

The escort will move onto the A1308 and B1113 before taking Lorraine way.

Any enthusiasts in Broughton and Sproughton will be treated to a rare sight as the load travels through both areas before reaching the A1072 towards Ipswich.

It will then turn onto the A1214, the A137 and finally Bridge Street before taking local roads to the marina.

Stay with us for all of your traffic updates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

CITB outsources 337 jobs and sells card scheme as restructure gathers pace

An aerial view of the National Construction College at Bircham Newton, operated by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB). Picture: Stephen Shepherd/CITB.

Drink-drive figures revealed as police prepare to launch festive crackdown

More than 200 people were caught drink or drug driving in Norfolk and Suffolk over the festive period last year. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Drink driver who risked trip home from pub is jailed

More than 200 people were caught drink or drug driving in Norfolk and Suffolk over the festive period last year. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast