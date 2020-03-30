Video

WATCH: Youth footballers still playing as a team despite isolation

Stoke United u11s. Picture: Robert Ward Archant

They may be unable to take to the pitch as a team at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped one u11s football team in Norfolk from playing the beautiful game together.

All football in the UK – from grassroots to the Premier League – has been suspended in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, with many professionals using the time to show off their skills on social media.

To emulate their heroes, the boys at Stoke United u11s have each recorded a video doing keepy-uppies with toilet rolls, all in their own homes or gardens.

The footage was then all compiled together to make it seem like they are passing the paper between themselves.

Club chairman and u11s red team manager Robert Ward said: “With the boys all unable to train and play together due to the necessary lock down, I felt it was a really important time for them all to keep in touch and keep playing the game they love for their personal wellbeing.

“All of the players took lots of time and effort concentrating on this which was a really good thing for them while they’re not able to all be together playing the game they love. When it was released to the parents and players the feedback was tremendous and everyone came back and said how much it made them smile which was such a great outcome for their efforts.

“I know how much enjoyment the players got out of this and also everyone who has watched it so it would be great to see other youth – and professional – teams giving it a go.”