Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Youth footballers still playing as a team despite isolation

PUBLISHED: 14:28 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 30 March 2020

Stoke United u11s. Picture: Robert Ward

Stoke United u11s. Picture: Robert Ward

Archant

They may be unable to take to the pitch as a team at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped one u11s football team in Norfolk from playing the beautiful game together.

All football in the UK – from grassroots to the Premier League – has been suspended in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, with many professionals using the time to show off their skills on social media.

To emulate their heroes, the boys at Stoke United u11s have each recorded a video doing keepy-uppies with toilet rolls, all in their own homes or gardens.

The footage was then all compiled together to make it seem like they are passing the paper between themselves.

Club chairman and u11s red team manager Robert Ward said: “With the boys all unable to train and play together due to the necessary lock down, I felt it was a really important time for them all to keep in touch and keep playing the game they love for their personal wellbeing.

“All of the players took lots of time and effort concentrating on this which was a really good thing for them while they’re not able to all be together playing the game they love. When it was released to the parents and players the feedback was tremendous and everyone came back and said how much it made them smile which was such a great outcome for their efforts.

“I know how much enjoyment the players got out of this and also everyone who has watched it so it would be great to see other youth – and professional – teams giving it a go.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Two new drive-throughs and a shop could come to this busy roundabout

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services. Photo: Google Maps / Frenbury Developments.

Auctioneers cancel first auction in 163 years

TW Gaze has cancelled its first ever auction. Photo: Harriet Orrell

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24