Search

Advanced search

‘Things have to change’ - Mother’s message after first Christmas without son

PUBLISHED: 09:51 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 26 December 2018

Sue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss. Photo: Jordan Peek.

Sue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss. Photo: Jordan Peek.

Jordan Peek

Sue Willgoss sent no Christmas cards this year.

Daniel Willgoss. Picture: Willgoss FamilyDaniel Willgoss. Picture: Willgoss Family

She could not bear the thought of writing them out and not signing her son Daniel’s name at the end.

In June, the Lowestoft powerlifter and gym owner lost his battle with mental health and took his own life.

He was just 25.

The festive period can be a particularly tough time for many people living in our communities.

Daniel Willgoss, who ran Mammoth Power Gym. Picture: Jordan PeekDaniel Willgoss, who ran Mammoth Power Gym. Picture: Jordan Peek

And Mrs Willgoss has spoken of her first Christmas without her son and the need for men to reach out for help.

She said: “It’s a time when everybody gets together and family get together – even if they don’t the rest of the year.

“It’s hard but it is the same for everybody when someone isn’t there.”

Mrs Willgoss, who runs The Carlton, in London Road South, said she has been helped through the difficult period through the surrounding community.

She said: “Because I have friends and family, and the pub, being with everyone else helps me. I know there are lots of people who don’t have that.

“Our pub is like an extended family and we do consider our customers to be family – they always help you through.

“We know customers who don’t have family to visit on Christmas and invite them in if they want.

“It’s just about being together with people and not sitting on your own being unhappy.”

Since her son’s death Mrs Willgoss has launched the #LiftLoudForDannyFund – in a bid to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Earlier this month the campaign joined forces with the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing for an event at Daniel’s Mammoth Power Gym.

Former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin was among the guest speakers sharing their struggles with depression.

Mrs Willgoss said: “When I lost Daniel I understood why some people can’t cope to do anything at all. But I am trying to make the most out of an awful situation and use Daniel’s death to change things.

“Things have to change.”

In a message to those who may be struggling she added: “However bad things are they will get better over time. It’s about riding through the storm and seeking help.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of Christmas Day town centre assault

A teenager was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of common assault Picture: Archant

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Airport safety fears over 328-home development

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Retired army officer finally tracks down rare find after searching for a lifetime

Colonel Mike Hodges has tracked down a propeller which was built by Trevor Page & CO LTD, a furniture business that built propellers during the war. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Shoppers queue from 4am to bag a Boxing Day bargain

Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists